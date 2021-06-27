Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

CRKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CRKN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 204,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

