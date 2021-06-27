Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $393.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $392.80 million and the highest is $393.60 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 565,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62. ePlus has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

