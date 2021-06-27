Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,370. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

