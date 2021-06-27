Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.33). Immatics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 8.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 52,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,345. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

