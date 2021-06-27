Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce sales of $14.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 584,990 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.41.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

