Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. On average, analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Flux Power in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

