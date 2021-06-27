Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Hold

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

