Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NRBO stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

