ZENZO Market Cap Achieves $1.57 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $952.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00032859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005630 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.