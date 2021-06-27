Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,988,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,214 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Zynga worth $163,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,095 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 436.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 175.4% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 104,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $174,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,949,636.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

