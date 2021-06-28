-$0.21 EPS Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 231.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

SNCR stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 418,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

