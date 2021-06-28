-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IVERIC bio.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.09 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.