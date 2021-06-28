-$0.26 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $5,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,515 shares of company stock worth $17,703,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

