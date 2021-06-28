$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.