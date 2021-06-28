$0.43 EPS Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.03. 7,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,906. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

