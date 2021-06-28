-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.40. 32,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,575,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,625,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

