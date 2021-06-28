$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.55. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 196,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,989. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

