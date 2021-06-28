$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 12,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,067. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.