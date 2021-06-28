$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,550%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $220.13 on Friday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

