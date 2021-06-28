$0.90 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Lazard reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lazard by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 66,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

