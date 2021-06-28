$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Shares of SLAB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.43. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.70, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $11,300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 366,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

