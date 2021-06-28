$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.16. L Brands reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 296%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,657. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

