0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $17.14 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $176,049.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00091803 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.