$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,056 shares of company stock worth $19,116,090 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $139.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,455. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

