$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

