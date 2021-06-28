$1.56 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.93. 1,220,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,194. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

