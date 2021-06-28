$1.56 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 439,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.79. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

