$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,031 shares of company stock worth $2,500,033. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 3,907,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,958. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $44.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.