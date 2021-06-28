1,000,127 Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKIU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $4,693,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $1,835,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.21 on Monday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

