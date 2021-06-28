10,180 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

NYSE:SQ traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.14. 54,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 337.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $23,013,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock worth $293,969,933. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.