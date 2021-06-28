10,838 Shares in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATI opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

