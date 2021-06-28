14,557 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

