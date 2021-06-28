$180.55 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report sales of $180.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.80 million and the lowest is $175.64 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of CMP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 241,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.