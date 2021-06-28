21,763 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

