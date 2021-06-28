21,763 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.