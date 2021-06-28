2,300 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after acquiring an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $118,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

