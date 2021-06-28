28,550 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

