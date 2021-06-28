$299.08 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $299.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.04 million and the highest is $300.11 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,169. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.