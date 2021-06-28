30,439 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. B. Riley Financial comprises about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

