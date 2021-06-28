$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to announce $34.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $43.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11,882.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.30 million to $277.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.30 million, with estimates ranging from $376.10 million to $646.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 405,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,233,680. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.