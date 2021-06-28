$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report sales of $35.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.42 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $140.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 3.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

