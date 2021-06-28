$357.83 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $357.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.00 million and the highest is $369.00 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,019,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

