$364.50 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce sales of $364.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.20 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $303.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 in the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.80 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.78.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

