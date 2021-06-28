39,479 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,479 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Cryoport makes up 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,863,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,851 shares of company stock valued at $44,252,546. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,606. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

