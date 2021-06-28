$4.71 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce earnings of $4.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the highest is $5.38. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,208.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $17.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

NYSE:NUE opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

