45,000 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

