$541.20 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report sales of $541.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.89 million. Belden reported sales of $424.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. 228,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,372. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

