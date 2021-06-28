61,940 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Banc of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.68 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $895.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

