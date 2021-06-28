64,380 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

OTCMKTS ADERU opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

