$65.79 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post $65.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $259.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on III. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 842,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.36 million, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.